Sunday, December 10

-Bitcoin futures start trading on CBOE (6:00 p.m. ET)

Monday, December 11

-Bill Morneau meets with provincial and territorial finance ministers

Tuesday, December 12

-U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day meeting

Wednesday, December 13

-Notable earnings: Empire Company

-Notable data: U.S. CPI

-CIBC holds investor day meeting in Toronto (8:30 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases rate decision and updated forecasts (2:00 p.m. ET), plus news conference (2:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, December 14

-Notable earnings: Oracle, Transcontinental

-Notable data: Statistics Canada national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian new housing price index, U.S. retail sales

-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Toronto (12:40 p.m. ETET), plus news conference (1:40 p.m. ET)

-Bombardier holds investor meeting in New York (3:00 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Communications Commission expected to vote on repealing net neutrality

Friday, December 15

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production

-Retiring Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin holds news conference in Ottawa (10:00 a.m. ET)