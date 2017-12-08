2h ago
The week ahead: Bitcoin futures begin trading on Cboe, Fed rate decision
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Sunday, December 10
-Bitcoin futures start trading on CBOE (6:00 p.m. ET)
Monday, December 11
-Bill Morneau meets with provincial and territorial finance ministers
Tuesday, December 12
-U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day meeting
Wednesday, December 13
-Notable earnings: Empire Company
-Notable data: U.S. CPI
-CIBC holds investor day meeting in Toronto (8:30 p.m. ET)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases rate decision and updated forecasts (2:00 p.m. ET), plus news conference (2:30 p.m. ET)
Thursday, December 14
-Notable earnings: Oracle, Transcontinental
-Notable data: Statistics Canada national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian new housing price index, U.S. retail sales
-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Toronto (12:40 p.m. ETET), plus news conference (1:40 p.m. ET)
-Bombardier holds investor meeting in New York (3:00 p.m. ET)
-U.S. Federal Communications Commission expected to vote on repealing net neutrality
Friday, December 15
-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production
-Retiring Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin holds news conference in Ottawa (10:00 a.m. ET)