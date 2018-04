The week ahead: BoC decision, Canadian earnings season ramps up

Monday, April 16

- Notable earnings: Aphria, Netflix, Bank of America

- Notable data: U.S. retail sales

- Bombardier CSeries General Manager Rob Dewar delivers remarks at Aerospace Innovation Forum in Montreal (8:40 a.m. ET)

- Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare and Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu speak at Aerospace Innovation Forum in Montreal (12:30 p.m. ET)

- Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains delivers remarks at Aerospace Innovation Forum in Montreal (2 p.m. ET)

- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Paris

Tuesday, April 17

- Notable earnings: Goldman Sachs, IBM, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. housing starts, U.S. industrial production, Chinese GDP, Chinese retail sales, Chinese industrial production

- Aphria to release details about recreational cannabis branding at event in Toronto (8:30 a.m. ET)

- IMF/World Bank spring meetings begin in Washington, D.C.

- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in London

-U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago

Wednesday, April 18

- Notable earnings: Canadian Pacific Railway, Roots, Morgan Stanley, Alcoa, Kinder Morgan

- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and monetary policy report (10 a.m. ET) and holds news conference (11:15 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)

- New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley delivers remarks on economic outlook (3 p.m. ET)

Thursday, April 19

- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, DavidsTea

- Notable data: StatsCan EI report

- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante delivers speech to Montreal Chamber of Commerce (11:30 a.m. ET)

- GMP Securities hosts cannabis conference in Toronto

- OPEC and non-cartel nations start two-day ministerial meeting on production

- Liberal Party hosts national convention in Halifax

Friday, April 20

- Notable earnings: GE, Procter & Gamble, Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Honeywell

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI

- National Bank holds annual meeting in Drummondville, Quebec (10 a.m. ET)

- Rogers Communications holds annual meeting in Toronto (11 a.m. ET)