Monday, January 8

-Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey (10:30 a.m. ET)

-Loblaw starts accepting registrations for $25 voucher card

-Ben Bernanke, Lawrence Summers among speakers at Brookings Institution conference on the Federal Reserve's inflation target, includes a panel on "Leaning from the Bank of Canada" (1:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, January 9

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts

-RBC Capital Markets hosts bank CEO conference (RBC's Dave McKay speaks at 8:35 a.m. ET, BMO's Darryl White at 9:15 a.m. ET, CIBC's Victor Dodig at 10:05 a.m. ET, TD's Bharat Masarani at 10:45 a.m. ET, National's Louis Vachon at 12:45 p.m. ET, Scotia’s Brian Porter at 1:25 p.m. ET)

-Consumer Electronics Show opens in Las Vegas

Wednesday, January 10

-Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, Cogeco, Aritzia

-Notable data: Canadian building permits

-Valeant CEO Joseph Papa presents at J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco (1:30 p.m.)

Thursday, January 11

-Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Postmedia, Jean Coutu, Delta Air Lines

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

Friday, January 12

-Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo

-Notable data: U.S. retail sales, U.S. CPI