1h ago
The week ahead: NAFTA talks resume, U.S. rules on Boeing-Bombardier dispute
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, January 22
Notable earnings: Netflix, Halliburton
Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade
Alimentation Couche-Tard holds investor day meeting in Toronto (8:30 a.m. ET)
International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Update (9:00 a.m. ET)
National Energy Board opens detailed route hearings for Trans Mountain Expansion Project in B.C. Lower Mainland (4:30 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, January 23
Notable earnings: CN Rail, AGF Management, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments
NAFTA talks resume in Montreal (runs to Jan. 29)
World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos (runs to January 26, click here to view the agenda)
Financial Accountability Office of Ontario releases assessment of household debt burdens and financial vulnerability in the province
B.C. Premier John Horgan in Asia (trip runs to Jan. 30, stops in China, South Korea, Japan)
Wednesday, January 24
Notable earnings: Celestica, General Electric, Ford
Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
Kinder Morgan holds analyst meeting in Houston
Thursday, January 25
Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Caterpillar, Intel, Starbucks
Notable data: Canadian retail trade, U.S. new home sales
Cannimed Therapeutics scheduled to hold special shareholders' meeting on share issuance for Newstrike takeover
U.S. International Trade Commission decides on whether Boeing has proven injury in its dispute with Bombardier
European Central Bank releases rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET) and holds news conference (8:30 a.m. ET)
Friday, January 26
Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. GDP
Finance Department closes pre-budget consultations