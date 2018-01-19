The week ahead: NAFTA talks resume, U.S. rules on Boeing-Bombardier dispute

Monday, January 22

Notable earnings: Netflix, Halliburton

Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

Alimentation Couche-Tard holds investor day meeting in Toronto (8:30 a.m. ET)

International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Update (9:00 a.m. ET)

National Energy Board opens detailed route hearings for Trans Mountain Expansion Project in B.C. Lower Mainland (4:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, January 23

Notable earnings: CN Rail, AGF Management, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments

NAFTA talks resume in Montreal (runs to Jan. 29)

World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos (runs to January 26, click here to view the agenda)

Financial Accountability Office of Ontario releases assessment of household debt burdens and financial vulnerability in the province

B.C. Premier John Horgan in Asia (trip runs to Jan. 30, stops in China, South Korea, Japan)

Wednesday, January 24

Notable earnings: Celestica, General Electric, Ford

Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

Kinder Morgan holds analyst meeting in Houston

Thursday, January 25

Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Caterpillar, Intel, Starbucks

Notable data: Canadian retail trade, U.S. new home sales

Cannimed Therapeutics scheduled to hold special shareholders' meeting on share issuance for Newstrike takeover

U.S. International Trade Commission decides on whether Boeing has proven injury in its dispute with Bombardier

European Central Bank releases rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET) and holds news conference (8:30 a.m. ET)

Friday, January 26

Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. GDP

Finance Department closes pre-budget consultations