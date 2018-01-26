43m ago
The week ahead: Tech earnings, Canadian GDP data
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, January 29
Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending
12 p.m. ET: BCE CEO George Cope delivers speech in Toronto
Ministerial meeting at NAFTA negotiations in Montreal
Parliament resumes sitting
Tuesday, January 30
Notable earnings: Metro, McDonald's, Pfizer
Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence
8 a.m. ETL Toronto Real Estate Board holds 2018 outlook event
12 p.m. ET: CMHC releases National House Market Assessment report
2:30 p.m. ET: Brian Mulroney speaks before U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee
9 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address
Two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting begins
Wednesday, January 31
Notable earnings: Open Text, CGI Group, Boeing, Microsoft, AT&T, Facebook, eBay,
Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw material price indices
11:30 a.m. ET: Calgary Real Estate Board releases 2018 outlook
2 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases rate decision
Thursday, February 1
Notable earnings: Resolute Forest Products, Saputo, UPS, ConocoPhillips, Mattel, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Visa
Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending
Automakers report monthly sales
Friday, February 2
Notable earnings: Norbord, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Merck
Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. consumer sentiment