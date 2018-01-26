Monday, January 29

Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending

12 p.m. ET: BCE CEO George Cope delivers speech in Toronto

Ministerial meeting at NAFTA negotiations in Montreal

Parliament resumes sitting

Tuesday, January 30

Notable earnings: Metro, McDonald's, Pfizer

Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

8 a.m. ETL Toronto Real Estate Board holds 2018 outlook event

12 p.m. ET: CMHC releases National House Market Assessment report

2:30 p.m. ET: Brian Mulroney speaks before U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee

9 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address

Two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting begins

Wednesday, January 31

Notable earnings: Open Text, CGI Group, Boeing, Microsoft, AT&T, Facebook, eBay,

Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw material price indices

11:30 a.m. ET: Calgary Real Estate Board releases 2018 outlook

2 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases rate decision

Thursday, February 1

Notable earnings: Resolute Forest Products, Saputo, UPS, ConocoPhillips, Mattel, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Visa

Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending

Automakers report monthly sales

Friday, February 2

Notable earnings: Norbord, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Merck

Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. consumer sentiment