The Week Ahead: Tech earnings; trade data
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, April 23
-Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, CN Rail, PrairieSky Royalty, Alphabet, Halliburton
-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. existing home sales
-Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland holds news conference in Toronto during meeting of G7 foreign affairs and security ministers (1130)
-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins testify before House Finance Committee (1530)
-Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, Encana CEO Doug Suttles among speakers at Positive Energy conference in Ottawa
-Sohn Investment Conference in New York (notable speakers include Jeff Gundlach and David Einhorn)
Tuesday, April 24
-Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Metro, Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoran, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Verizon, 3M, United Technologies, Harley-Davidson
-Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. new home sales, U.S. consumer confidence
-CN Rail holds annual meeting in Toronto (1000)
Wednesday, April 25
-Notable earnings: Goldcorp, Canfor, West Fraser Timber, Lundin Mining, Aecon, Toromont Industries, Boeing, Ford, Twitter, Facebook, eBay, Visa, AT&T
-GE holds annual meeting (1000)
-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins testify before Senate Banking Committee in Ottawa (1615)
Thursday, April 26
-Notable earnings: Agnico Eagle, Aimia, Precision Drilling, Husky Energy, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Intel, Newmont Mining, ConocoPhillips, GM, UPS, PepsiCo, Starbucks, U.S. Steel, Royal Dutch Shell
-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (0745), holds news conference (0830)
-Fairfax Financial holds annual meeting in Toronto (0930)
-Brian Mulroney speaks in Toronto at Rotman event tied to launch of Master of Persuasion book (1800)
-U.S. President Donald Trump expected to deliver speech on prescription drug prices
Friday, April 27
-Notable earnings: TransCanada, Celestica, Exxon Mobil, Chevron
-Notable data: U.S. GDP, U.S. consumer sentiment
-South Korean president and North Korean leader scheduled to hold summit
-German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington