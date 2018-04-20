Monday, April 23

-Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, CN Rail, PrairieSky Royalty, Alphabet, Halliburton

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. existing home sales

-Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland holds news conference in Toronto during meeting of G7 foreign affairs and security ministers (1130)

-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins testify before House Finance Committee (1530)

-Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, Encana CEO Doug Suttles among speakers at Positive Energy conference in Ottawa

-Sohn Investment Conference in New York (notable speakers include Jeff Gundlach and David Einhorn)

Tuesday, April 24

-Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Metro, Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoran, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Verizon, 3M, United Technologies, Harley-Davidson

-Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. new home sales, U.S. consumer confidence

-CN Rail holds annual meeting in Toronto (1000)

Wednesday, April 25

-Notable earnings: Goldcorp, Canfor, West Fraser Timber, Lundin Mining, Aecon, Toromont Industries, Boeing, Ford, Twitter, Facebook, eBay, Visa, AT&T

-GE holds annual meeting (1000)

-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins testify before Senate Banking Committee in Ottawa (1615)

Thursday, April 26

-Notable earnings: Agnico Eagle, Aimia, Precision Drilling, Husky Energy, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Intel, Newmont Mining, ConocoPhillips, GM, UPS, PepsiCo, Starbucks, U.S. Steel, Royal Dutch Shell

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (0745), holds news conference (0830)

-Fairfax Financial holds annual meeting in Toronto (0930)

-Brian Mulroney speaks in Toronto at Rotman event tied to launch of Master of Persuasion book (1800)

-U.S. President Donald Trump expected to deliver speech on prescription drug prices

Friday, April 27

-Notable earnings: TransCanada, Celestica, Exxon Mobil, Chevron

-Notable data: U.S. GDP, U.S. consumer sentiment

-South Korean president and North Korean leader scheduled to hold summit

-German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington