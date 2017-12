Monday, Nov. 6

-Notable earnings: Franco-Nevada

-PotashCorp CEO Jochen Tilk, Scotiabank Chairman Thomas O'Neill, CPPIB Chair Heather Munroe-Blum participate in Canadian Club panel on corporate governance (1200)

-Two-day Public-Private Partnerships conference starts in Toronto (notable speakers include Canada Infrastructure Bank Chair Janice Fukakusa on Tuesday)

-Justin Trudeau begins trip to Vietnam and Philippines

Tuesday, Nov. 7

-Notable earnings: Agrium, Linamar, Spin Master, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Cineplex, Finning International Iamgold, Intact Financial

-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Montreal (1300, remarks on BoC site at 1245), plus news conference (1400)

-Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivers speech at Toronto Board of Trade event (1200)

-OPEC expected to release World Oil Outlook report

-Microsoft releases Xbox One X

Wednesday, Nov. 8

-Notable earnings: Encana, Kinross Gold, Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, CGI Group, Aimia, Element Fleet Management, New Flyer Industries, Exchange Income Corporation, Morneau Shepell

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts, Canadian building permits

-ConocoPhillips holds analyst and investor meeting (0900)

-APEC Summit begins in Vietnam

Thursday, Nov. 9

-Notable earnings: Magna International, Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Tire, Quebecor, Telus, TMX Group, Transcanada, Cascades, CI Financial, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Stantec, Nordstrom, Walt Disney Co.

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

-Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein delivers speech at Canadian Club event in Toronto (1200)

-U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Friday, Nov. 10

-Notable earnings: Hydro One, Onex, CAE