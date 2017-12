The week ahead: U.S. decision on CSeries duties; BlackBerry earnings

Monday, December 18

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions

-U.S. Commerce Department expected to make final determination on CSeries duties (release time unknown — could even be Tuesday)

-Bitcoin futures start trading on the CME

-BNN releases new C-Suite survey

Tuesday, December 19

-Notable earnings: FedEx

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, U.S. housing starts

-Aecon holds special shareholders' meeting for vote on takeover by China Communications Construction Company

Wednesday, December 20

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. existing home sales

-Ontario Securities Commission holds hearing on CanniMed-Aurora dispute (9:00 a.m. ET)

Thursday, December 21

-Notable earnings: Nike

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI, U.S. GDP

Friday, December 22

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. personal income and spending, U.S. new home sales, U.S. consumer sentiment