The Week Ahead: Zuckerberg testifies before House panel, Peru summit

Monday, April 9

-Notable data: (10:30) BoC Business Outlook Survey and Senior Loan Officer Survey (Q1)

-Facebook will alert users whose data was shared with Cambridge Analytica

-Bloomberg hosting its New Energy Finance Summit, Monday highlights include Jim Carr, Natural Resources Minister, Catherine McKenna, Env. Min

Tuesday, April 10

-Notable earnings: Aphria Earnings

-Notable data: (8:15) Canadian March Housing Starts, (8:30) Canadian February Building Permits, (0830) U.S. March Producer Price Index, (1000) U.S. February Wholesale Trade, (6:00) NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey (March)

-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees (1415)

-Scotiabank AGM (0900)

-Saskatchewan releasing Budget 2018

-Bloomberg hosting its New Energy Finance Summit, Tuesday highlights Premier Rachel Notley NOTE: Notley being chased

Wednesday, April 11

-Notable earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond, Delta Airlines, Postmedia

-Notable data: (8:30) U.S. March Consumer Price Index, (2:00PM) FOMC Minutes, (9:30 GMT) U.K. February Industrial Production

-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before House Energy and Commerce Committees (1000)

Thursday, April 12

-Notable earnings: Cogeco Earnings, Shaw Communications Earnings

-Notable data: (8:30) Canadian March Teranet-National Bank Home Price Index, (8:30) Canadian March New Housing Price Index, (8:30) U.S. Initial Jobless Claims

-BoE Governor Mark Carney is in town for the Canada Growth Summit (April 11th = Experts table dinner, Summit on the 12th) NOTE: Carney is being chased

Friday, April 13

-Notable earnings: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo

-Notable data: (8:30) New Motor Vehicle Sales (Feb), (1000) University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

-The eighth Summit of the Americas will be held on April 13-14, in Lima, Peru.