'This behaviour is wrong': Loblaw, George Weston admit to bread price-fixing

TORONTO -- Bakery owner George Weston Ltd. announced late Tuesday that it and grocer Loblaw Companies Ltd. alerted the Competition Bureau immediately after discovering a more than decade-long bread price-fixing arrangement in March 2015.

The companies said in a joint statement that they became aware of an arrangement involving the co-ordination of retail and wholesale prices of some packaged breads from late 2001 to March 2015.

They added that the participants regularly increased prices on a co-ordinated basis, and participants included both companies, as well as other major grocery retailers and another bread wholesaler.

"This sort of behaviour is wrong and has no place in our business or Canada's grocery industry," said Galen G. Weston, who is chairman and CEO of George Weston and Loblaw. "This should never have happened."

Both companies noted that by cooperating with the Competition Bureau and as a result of their admissions they won't face any criminal charges or penalties.

The statement said the employees responsible for Weston Bakeries and Loblaw's role in the arrangement are no longer employed by the companies and that they have beefed up compliance programs.

Loblaw is offering eligible customers who register online at LoblawCard.ca before May a $25 gift card that can be used at its grocery stores across Canada. The company said it expects to take a provision ranging between $75 million and $150 million this quarter as a result of the card program.

Both companies said they already face class action lawsuits, but don't anticipate the proceedings will have "a material adverse impact" on their finances.

Loblaw and George Weston both said their cash positions "far exceed any realistic damages scenario" and that they don't anticipate any impact on their dividends or share buyback programs.

The added disclosure came after sealed court filings into the matter were made available to the companies and other affected parties for review.

- With files from BNN