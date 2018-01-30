Thomson Reuters, Blackstone agree on deal for stake in key financial unit

The Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) board on Tuesday approved and signed a deal for Blackstone Group LP to acquire a majority stake in the news and information company's Financial and Risk business, two sources familiar with negotiations said.

The U.S. private equity firm will catapult itself into the big leagues of Wall Street's financial information industry with the acquisition, which Reuters had earlier reported would value the entire F&R division at about US$20 billion, including debt.

Representatives of Blackstone were not immediately available for comment. Thomson Reuters declined to comment.

McCreath: Thomson Reuters stock shouldn't see lift if Blackstone deal tabled BNN Commentator Andrew McCreath weighs in on Thomson Reuters negotiating a deal with Blackstone involving its core financial and risk division. He also previews the latest earnings from the tech giants, including Apple.

The deal, Blackstone's biggest bet since the financial crisis, will see its co-founder Stephen Schwarzman go head to head against fellow billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose eponymous terminals are the market leader in providing traders, bankers and investors with news, data and analytics.

The exact terms could not immediately be learned. Earlier, Reuters reported that Blackstone would have a 55 per cent stake and Thomson Reuters 45 per cent.

In a memo to employees sent earlier on Tuesday, Reuters President and CEO Jim Smith called the deal a chance to further the company's transformation into a "single enterprise focused on the intersection of regulation and commerce."

With files from BNN