    19h ago

    Tiffany's sales, profit top estimates on demand for fashion jewelry

    Gayathree Ganesan , Reuters

    Logo of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co. is seen at a store in Zurich

    Jeweler Tiffany & Co's (TIF.N) sales and profit beat market estimates, helped by strong demand for its fashion and high-end solitaire jewelry in its first full quarter under new Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo.

    The company's shares rose 2 per cent to US$96 before the bell on Wednesday.

    Tiffany said sales in the Americas, its biggest market, rose 1 per cent in the third quarter, while sales from Asia-Pacific jumped 15 per cent on strong demand in mainland China.

    However, the company reported an unexpected drop in overall comparable store sales.

    Tiffany's comparable store sales declined 1 per cent, while analysts on average were expecting an increase of 0.02 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    New York-based Tiffany's net income rose 5.4 per cent to $100.2 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31.

    Total revenue rose 3 per cent to US$976.2 million

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share and revenue of US$957 million.  