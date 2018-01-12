Tim Hortons customers may eventually have to pay more for their double-doubles and donuts, as the coffee chain grapples with negative publicity surrounding some franchisees’ response to Ontario’s minimum wage hike, according to one analyst.

Bank of Montreal retail analyst Peter Sklar wrote in a note released Thursday that while the recent backlash against Tim Hortons is “overblown,” Tim Hortons’ corporate parent Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) will eventually have to allow its franchisees to increase menu prices.

Currently, Restaurant Brands’ head office controls menu prices, Sklar said.

“[Tim Hortons] franchisees have taken cost control measures, including cutting employee hours, eliminating paid breaks, and reducing the subsidy of employee benefits,” Sklar wrote.

“Overall, we believe that RBI corporate will eventually allow some menu price increases and franchisees will make adjustments.”

Tim Hortons has been subject to intense public scrutiny after the owners of two Tim Hortons locations in Cobourg, Ont. — who are the children of the company’s co-founders — announced cuts to employee benefits and paid breaks to offset the minimum raise increase in Ontario from $11.60 to $14 per hour, which took effect on Jan. 1.

Ontario Labour Minister Kevin Flynn has suggested businesses consider increasing prices in response to the wage hikes.

Sklar has an “outperform” rating for Restaurant Brands, citing his expectation that the backlash against Tim Hortons will subside soon.

Despite his upbeat outlook for the company, Sklar notes a continued public backlash could hurt Restaurant Brands’ bottom line.

“First, as franchisees have reduced employee hours, there may be longer lines in TH stores, resulting in weaker a same-store sales result,” he wrote.

“Second, if Canadians are sympathetic to the TH employees and the consumer boycott is meaningful and sustained, it could also impact sales.”