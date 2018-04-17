Tim Hortons is moving its headquarters to downtown Toronto from its current location in Oakville, Ont.

The company said its new home, located in the Exchange Tower, will bring itself closer to business partners and “the people on the front line of tomorrow’s industry trends.”

"This change is another part of our journey to build a stronger Tim Hortons and will enable us to harness the power of technology and innovation to better serve our guests and restaurant owners for years to come," said Tim Hortons President Alex Macedo in a release.

