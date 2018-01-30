The Toronto Real Estate Board is warning the country's largest housing market is likely on pace for another year of slowing sales.

TREB expects 85,000 to 95,000 properties will trade hands across the Greater Toronto Area this year, compared with 92,394 sales in 2017.

The average selling price, meanwhile, is expected to range from $800,000 to $850,000. After peaking at $920,791 in April, the average selling price sagged to $735,021 in December 2017.

Home prices in Toronto have been whipsawed by several rounds of regulatory intervention, including the Ontario government's tax on foreign buyers in April last year and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions imposing strict new mortgage lending rules that took effect in January.

“Fundamental demand drivers promoting housing demand will remain in place in 2018, including immigration-driven population growth, job creation and low unemployment across a diversity of economic sectors," said Jason Mercer, TREB's director of market analysis, in a press release Tuesday.

"However, we must be cognizant of the fact that, in the short term, higher borrowing costs and the effects of federal and provincial policy decisions will act as a drag on demand for ownership housing."