Barry and Honey Sherman created new standard in care for aging: Baycrest

Toronto police say they'll have an update this afternoon on the deaths of Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife Honey.

Police won't elaborate beyond saying Det. Sgt. Susan Gomes of the homicide squad will provide the new information.

The couple, in their 70s, were found dead in their north end home in mid-December.

Autopsy results reveal they died by "ligature neck compression."

Police classified the deaths as "suspicious" but have said little about what they think happened or what they have found.

The family, upset by media reports on the investigation, have hired their own investigators.