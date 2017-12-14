Transat profit surges as volume of transatlantic customers rise

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    MONTREAL — Transat A.T. (TRZ.TO) beat expectations as the travel company's fourth quarter net income surged to $148.1 million due to a strong transatlantic summer season and proceeds from selling its stake in a hotel joint venture.

    The Montreal-based company earned $4 per share, up from 95 cents or $34.9 million a year ago.

    Revenues for the three months ended Oct. 31 grew 14.1 per cent to $698.6 million, helped by an 8.7 per cent increase in the number of transatlantic customers.

    Excluding one-time items, Transat says its adjusted profits doubled to $46.4 million or $1.24 per share. That compared to $24.2 million or 66 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

    Transat was expected to earn $1.11 in adjusted profits on $662.6 million in revenues, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

    For the full year, Transat's net earnings attributable to shareholders was $134.3 million on $3 billion of revenues, which compared with a $41.7 million loss on $3.89 billion of revenue last year

    Adjusted profits were $29.1 million compared to a year-ago loss of $15.5 million.