TransCanada hikes some tariffs on Keystone: U.S. regulators

TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) has raised some rates for committed and spot shippers on its Keystone crude oil pipeline effective from Jan. 1, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday.

The increase in the variable portion of the committed rates is a result of estimated changes in its operating, maintenance and administration costs for 2018.

Committed rates for oil moving from the international boundary at or near Haskett, Manitoba, to Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas now range from $18.969 to $55.8148/cubic meter for light crude and $21.598 to $59.4458/cubic meter for heavy crude.

Spot rates will increase to $66.574/cubic meter for light crude and $71.185/cubic meter for heavy crude