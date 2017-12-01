{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1 Dec

    TransCanada hikes some tariffs on Keystone: U.S. regulators

    Catherine Ngai, Reuters

    The Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline

    The Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) has raised some rates for committed and spot shippers on its Keystone crude oil pipeline effective from Jan. 1, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday.

    The increase in the variable portion of the committed rates is a result of estimated changes in its operating, maintenance and administration costs for 2018.

    Committed rates for oil moving from the international boundary at or near Haskett, Manitoba, to Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas now range from $18.969 to $55.8148/cubic meter for light crude and $21.598 to $59.4458/cubic meter for heavy crude.

    Spot rates will increase to $66.574/cubic meter for light crude and $71.185/cubic meter for heavy crude