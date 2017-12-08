TransCanada sets new committed rates on Marketlink pipeline

TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) has set new committed rates for shippers on its Marketlink crude oil pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Texas, effective Jan. 1, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday.

New committed short-term rates for oil moving from Cushing to Houston are US$2.50 a barrel for light crude and US$3 a barrel for heavy crude. Short-term service is between six and 35 months.

New committed long-term rates are US$1.95 and US$2.05 a barrel for light crude and US$2.34 and US$2.46 a barrel for heavy crude. Long-term service is between three to 15 years.

For oil that continues to Port Arthur, Texas, there is an additional surcharge.