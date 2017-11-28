{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    19h ago

    TransCanada 'very encouraged' shippers will help advance KXL

    The Canadian Press

    TransCanada

    TransCanada Pipeline , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CALGARY - The head of TransCanada Corp. (TRP.TO) says the company has been "very encouraged" by discussions with potential shippers in recent weeks on the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

    Speaking at an investor day in Toronto, Russ Girling says the company expects to secure enough binding commitments from shippers to advance the project.

    The comments come a week after Keystone XL project cleared its last major regulatory hurdle when the Nebraska Public Service Commission approved a route for the pipeline, though not the one preferred by TransCanada.

    Girling did not provide any more insight into how approval of the more eastern alternative route through the state may affect the project, saying only that the company continues to review the decision and its implications on cost and schedules.

    In a motion dated Nov. 24, TransCanada requested that the commission reconsider its order that approved the alternative route for the pipeline.

    A company spokesman said Monday that the motion is to address questions raised in the decision, and not a request to have the route itself reconsidered.