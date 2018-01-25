Trudeau to meet Malala Yousafzai at his final day in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Nobel Peace Prize winner and honorary Canadian citizen Malala Yousafzai at a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland today before wrapping up his visit to the World Economic Forum.

Yousafzai, who famously survived a Taliban bullet in 2012, visited Ottawa last April to deliver a stirring speech in the House of Commons in which she implored Canada to take a global lead in ensuring more girls can go to school.

The 19-year-old called on Canada to make girls' education a centrepiece of the G7 leaders' summit to be held in Charlevois, Que., in June. The panel discussion in Davos will focus on the empowerment of girls and women.

Trudeau met early Thursday with James Quincey, the CEO of Coca-Cola, who noted his firm is long-time investor in Canada.

"We love the country, and we're going to make more investments," said Quincey during a post-meeting photo session with Trudeau.

Quincey -- obviously aware of Trudeau's penchant for descriptive socks -- began the brief session by handing Trudeau a small red gift bag containing socks emblazoned with the Coca Cola logo.

Trudeau also met with Jacob Wallenberg, chairman of Swedish-based Investor AB. Trudeau noted that Ottawa will host the SEB Nordic Conference in March, where Scandinavian investors will look at opportunities in Canada.

The prime minister was also scheduled to meet with Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, and Gianni Rometty, the president of FIFA, the world soccer body.

