Canada, 'more than any other country,' the target of Trump's ire on trade: Charest

U.S. President Donald Trump has targeted Canada “more than any other country” in the world when it comes to trade, according to a former Quebec premier.

Jean Charest, who served as premier from 2003 to 2012 and is now a partner at McCarthy Tétrault, told BNN the country has been “one of the main targets” of the Trump administration.

“We’ve had to deal with the Bombardier file, we’ve had newsprint, we’ve had the issue of paper also,” he said in an interview Thursday. “This Trump administration has been targeting Canada more than any other country in terms of its trade remedies.”

Over the past three years, the United States has filed 11 investigations into Canadian exports, compared with only two investigations in the decade before that, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Recent sanctions the Trump administration has imposed on Canadian imports include 292 per cent duties against Bombardier’s CSeries jets, and softwood lumber anti-dumping tariffs affecting Canadian companies including West Fraser Timber and Canfor Corp. The U.S. has also slapped duties on Canadian newsprint and solar panel imports.

While NAFTA renegotiations have taken the spotlight in recent weeks, Charest says we also have to be mindful of U.S. trade action in a broader sense.

“One of the things we need to watch about the Trump administration isn’t just what they’re going to do on NAFTA,” he said. “Are they eventually going to move to the point where they’re going to question the future of the [World Trade Organization]? And if that’s the case, then it’s the whole infrastructure of trade agreements in the world that will be brought into