Trump keeps U.S. in Iran nuclear deal but issues new sanctions

President Donald Trump decided Friday to continue to waive economic sanctions related to the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, leaving the deal intact for now, but issued new sanctions against 14 people and entities involved with the country’s ballistic missile programs and a crackdown on government protesters.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the nuclear agreement negotiated by his predecessor and in October declined to certify that it’s in the interests of the U.S. But he has so far stopped short of scrapping the deal altogether. Administration officials said this will be the last waiver Trump issues unless a follow-on agreement resolves what he sees as failings in the accord.

Trump wants the curbs on Iran’s nuclear program to be made permanent and expanded to include ballistic missile technology, the officials said.

The Trump administration has accused Iran of fomenting instability and violence across the Mideast, and the president’s decision gives the White House and Congress more time to forge legislation punishing the country for that behavior without ending the nuclear accord.

“We are targeting the Iranian regime, including the head of Iran’s judiciary, for its appalling mistreatment of its citizens, including those imprisoned solely for exercising their right to freedom of peaceful assembly, and for censoring its own people as they stand up in protest against their government,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement. “We are also targeting Iran’s ballistic missile program and destabilizing activities, which it continues to prioritize over the economic well-being of the Iranian people.”

People the U.S. sanctioned on Friday include Sadegh Amoli Larijani, whom the Treasury statement described as the head of Iran’s Judiciary, with responsibility for carrying out sentences, as well as Rajaee Shahr Prison and its director, Gholamreza Ziaei.

According to the Treasury statement, many Iranians who recently protested against their government are imprisoned at Rajaee Shahr, a facility where prisoners participating in hunger strikes are denied medical care and where there are reported incidents of sexual abuse and unlawful executions.

Trump’s decision to waive the sanctions related to the 2015 accord was recommended by his entire national security team, including National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Trump had until Friday to decide whether to continue waiving 2012 sanctions that cut off Iran’s central bank from the global financial system, with a host of other, similar deadlines following over the next week. Letting the waivers lapse would have violated the 2015 agreement that Iran reached with world powers in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

U.S. allies including the U.K. and France have repeatedly defended the agreement and said Iran continues to comply with the accord.

Instead of backing out of the nuclear deal, Trump has previously said he was giving lawmakers a chance to amend the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act, the 2015 bill that was passed as a way to impose a degree of congressional oversight over the agreement. Those discussions have been led by Senator Bob Corker, the Tennessee Republican who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The U.S. also sanctioned Iranian entities including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Electronic Warfare and Cyber Defense Organization and Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace and National Cyberspace Center. Several Chinese nationals and Chinese companies

as well as Malaysia-based Green Wave Telecommunication were sanctioned for providing procurement support to Iran.

