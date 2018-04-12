U.S. President Donald Trump has deputized two top economic advisers to review re-entering the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord he withdrew from after taking office, Senator Ben Sasse told reporters.

“He reaffirmed multiple times the point that TPP might be easier to join now,” Sasse said Thursday.

White House spokesmen didn’t immediately respond to requests to confirm Sasse’s statement.

Trump has designated economic adviser Larry Kudlow and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to lead the review, said Sasse, a Nebraska Republican.

“He said that he was going to deputize, again, Larry Kudlow and Ambassador Lighthizer with reentering the TPP negotiations, and that’s really good news for America and frankly it’s really good news for the rule of law and economic security in the Pacific,” Sasse said.

Sasse spoke to reporters at the White House on Thursday after leaving a meeting on trade Trump held with governors and lawmakers from farm states.