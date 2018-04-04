Trump said to dine with Oracle's Catz, an Amazon rival

President Donald Trump will dine on Tuesday with Oracle Corp. (ORCL.N) co-chief executive Safra Catz, whose company is competing with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN.O) for a multibillion-dollar Pentagon contract, people familiar with the plans said.

They’ll be joined by venture capitalist Peter Thiel, the people said.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Amazon in a series of tweets since March 29 that initially drove down the company’s market value by as much as US$55 billion before Tuesday. He has not mentioned the competition to provide cloud computing services to the Defense Department.

The Pentagon intends to award a single company the multi-year contract, plans that have drawn criticism from lawmakers as well as Amazon competitors including Microsoft Corp., International Business Machines Corp. and industry groups that include Oracle. They’re worried the move will favor Amazon, which is dominant in the cloud services market.

