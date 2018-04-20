U.S. President Donald Trump turned his sights on oil in an early-morning tweet Friday, declaring high prices won't be "accepted."

Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

His warning helped drag U.S. oil futures into negative territory at US$68.09 per barrel as of 7:04 a.m. ET.

The price of benchmark West Texas Intermediate has been on a tear over the last couple of weeks, climbing to US$69.56 per barrel on Thursday, the highest level since late 2014.