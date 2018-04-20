U.S. President Donald Trump turned his sights on oil in an early-morning tweet Friday, declaring high prices won't be "accepted."

His warning helped drag U.S. oil futures into negative territory at US$68.09 per barrel as of 7:04 a.m. ET.

The price of benchmark West Texas Intermediate has been on a tear over the last couple of weeks, climbing to US$69.56 per barrel on Thursday, the highest level since late 2014.

 