TSX adds to record high as financials, materials advance

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a record high as the financial and industrial sectors climbed, while shares of energy and marijuana producers pared some recent gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 41.39 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 16,412.94. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. It touched an all-time intraday high of 16,421.42 earlier in the session.

The heavyweight financials group rose 0.7 per cent as bond yields climbed after data showing a stronger-than-expected gain in U.S. private employment. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) advanced 2.3 per cent to $26.76.

Higher yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Industrials added 0.4 per cent, with Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO) up one per cent at $87.75 after two analysts raised their price target on the stock.

One of the biggest gainers on the index was Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO), which jumped 13.5 per cent to $1.60.

The energy group, which had rallied as much as 11.9 per cent since mid-December, fell 0.4 per cent. Encana Corp (ECA.TO) was down 2.7 per cent at $16.84.

U.S. crude prices were up slightly at US$61.91 a barrel.

Some of the largest decliners on the TSX were marijuana companies. They included Aphria Inc (APH.TO), which was down 13.8 per cent at $18.50, and Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO), which fell 10 per cent to $32.32.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday rescinded an Obama administration policy that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that legalized the drug, instead giving federal prosecutors wide latitude on pursuing criminal charges.