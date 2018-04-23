The energy and industrial sectors helped Canada's main stock index close higher Monday, while U.S. stocks were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 67.74 points at 15,552.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 14.25 points at 24,448.69 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 17.52 points at 7,128.60. The S&P 500 index ended up 0.15 of a point at 2,670.29.

The Canadian dollar averaged 77.92 cents US, down 0.65 of a US cent after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz suggested he was not overly concerned with inflation running above the two per cent target.

The June crude contract ended up 24 cents at US$68.64 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract closed down US$14.30 at US$1,324.00 an ounce and the May copper contract ended down three cents at US$3.11 a pound.