TSX climbs, led by financials, Poloz comments; Wall Street keeps U.S. yields on radar

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as financial shares gained and after Bank of Canada chief showed comfort with inflation running above the central bank's 2 per cent target.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 28.39 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,512.71.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he expects the inflation rate to be above 2 percent in 2018, but he is comfortable with that as long as the long-term trend is steady, according to reports on Sunday.

The heavy-weight financial sector gained 0.5 per cent, boosted by Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada which were up about 0.5 per cent.

Wall Street opened higher as gains in technology and industrial stocks led optimism about a strong earnings season.

10-year U.S. Treasuries hit its highest level since January 2014 which sent global stocks lower and hurt prices of oil and gold.

The energy sector was down 0.3 per cent, dragged down by Cenovus Energy trading 1.8 per cent lower and Suncor Energy down marginally.

The materials index, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was down 0.9 pct as gold prices slipped to their lowest level in nearly two years.

Seven of the 10 main index sectors were trading higher.

The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and eight new lows.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was The Stars Group, which rose 9.7 percent. The Canadian gaming company on Saturday had agreed to buy Sky Betting and Gaming from owners CVC Capital Partners and Sky Plc, in a deal worth $4.7 billion.

The largest decliner was Tahoe Resources, down 7.4 per cent after the company on Saturday reported a labor strike at its La Arena mine in Peru.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Athabasca Oil Co, Aurora Cannabis and Katanga Mining.

Volume on the TSX index was 10.06 million shares, while the total volume on Monday was 19.08 million shares.

U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday, with gains in industrial and healthcare stocks offseting the impact from falling oil prices, as investors kept an eye on rising U.S. bond yields.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, hit 2.998 percent, its highest since January 2014. The U.S. five-year inflation swap, a key market gauge of long-term U.S. inflation, hit its highest level in 3-1/2 years.

The last time 10-year Treasury yields neared 3 percent, in 2013, it rocked risk appetite and sent stocks sliding and was shortly before oil prices went on a mighty 75 percent tumble. More recently, the stock market sold off in February as inflation expectations sent treasury yields surging.

But analysts say strong earnings could help investors overlook such concerns, at least for the moment.

"Earnings are going to be the bigger factor, the increase in yields isn't too excessive just yet and investors maybe willing to take it in stride," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"We came into the earnings season with pretty lofty expectations and the earnings have been relatively strong."

The prospect of rising inflation comes as U.S. companies are reporting results for what is turning out to be a much stronger-than-expected first quarter.

Profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 20 percent in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, making it the strongest quarter in seven years.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.01 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 24,469.95, the S&P 500 was up 1.48 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,671.62 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.01 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 7,148.14.

This week, 181 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report including some of the technology heavy-hitters like Facebook , Microsoft, Amazon and Intel. Alphabet reports after markets close on Monday.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.35 per cent gain in the S&P healthacre index.

Merck rose 1.6 per cent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy."

Caterpillar rose 0.6 per cent after Citigroup upgraded to "buy," saying the stock could outperform over the next six to 12 months.

Boeing rose 0.3 per cent, providing the biggest boost to the Dow and industrial stocks.

In a move that could ease tensions between the United States and China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he may travel to China to try to resolve differences over trade.

Hasbro fell 1 per cent after the toymaker reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, blaming the liquidation of Toys 'R' Us.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and nine new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 25 new lows. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)