TSX closes at 8-week low after Fed decision

TORONTO — Canada's benchmark stock index ended Wednesday a touch lower, at its lowest in eight weeks, as global investor demand for equities ebbed after the Federal Reserve indicated more interest rates hikes were likely.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 3.84 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,951.67, its lowest level since Dec. 7. The index earlier rose as much as 0.15 per cent.

Base metals company Nevsun Resources and financial information company Thomson Reuters Corp were the biggest decliners, with both closing down 7.2 per cent.

Nevsun said on Wednesday it would suspend its dividend and redeploy capital toward growth.

Thomson Reuters surrendered all its gains from Tuesday, made after a Reuters report that U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group was in talks to buy a 55 per cent stake in the Canadian company's Financial and Risk business. The companies confirmed the report after markets closed on Tuesday.

Energy companies Crew Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, Kelt Exploration, Freehold Royalties and TORC Oil and Gas were also among the top 10 decliners despite an increase in oil prices.

U.S. crude futures rose 0.5 per cent to US$64.85 a barrel as of 4:26 p.m. EST after earlier falling as much as 1.3 per cent.

Gold producer Endeavor Mining was the biggest gainer, closing up 4.2 per cent. Gold prices rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,345.11 an ounce.