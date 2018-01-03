TSX closes at record high as BlackBerry shares jump

Canada's main stock index notched its highest-ever close on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of BlackBerry Ltd after it announced a self-driving deal with China's Baidu and by sharp gains for several marijuana producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 61.56 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 16,371.55. Six of its 10 main groups were in positive territory.

BlackBerry jumped 12.9 per cent to $16.95, hitting its highest level since 2013, after saying it will provide the foundational operating system for search engine company Baidu's autonomous vehicle platform, the latest in a string of recent automotive design wins.

Canadian cannabis producers extended sharp rallies in heavy volume as California opened the largest U.S. state market for legal marijuana, with Canada expected to follow by mid-2018. Aurora Cannabis Inc surged 20 per cent to $14.18, Canopy Growth Corp jumped 10.9 per cent to $35.90, and Aphria Inc was up 6.3 per cent to $21.46.

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) fell 1.7 per cent to $2.91 after the plane and train maker said it delivered 17 CSeries jets in 2017, missing its latest target of 20 to 22 planes.

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), which went public less than a year ago, ended up 3.6 per cent at $41.20 after hitting an all-time high of $41.90.

The energy group was little changed overall despite oil prices rising to new two-and-a-half-year highs, while Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) jumped 6.2 per cent to $12.94 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 1.9 per cent to $46.59.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) gained six per cent to $28.86 after announcing it had paid down more of its debt load.

