TSX closes barely higher as energy, utilities weigh

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Tuesday, with a broad rally petering out in afternoon trade as energy and utility stocks weighed while banks and industrials lent support and Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO) surged on a contract win.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 1.71 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 16,133.35. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose, although decliners slightly outnumbered advancers overall.

More to come.