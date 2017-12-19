{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TSX closes barely higher as energy, utilities weigh

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Tuesday, with a broad rally petering out in afternoon trade as energy and utility stocks weighed while banks and industrials lent support and Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO) surged on a contract win.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 1.71 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 16,133.35. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose, although decliners slightly outnumbered advancers overall.

    More to come.

