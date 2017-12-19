{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    TSX closes barely higher, boosted by Great Canadian Gaming

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    BNN's closing bell update: December 19, 2017

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's main stock index made a small gain on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in Great Canadian Gaming Corp after it won a gaming contract and helped by rises among some miners, major banks and other financial stocks.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up just 1.71 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 16,133.35, losing steam in afternoon trade after a broad rally had pushed it close to the all-time high hit the prior session.

    Seven of its 10 main groups ended higher, although there were slightly more decliners than advancers overall.

    Great Canadian Gaming (GC.TO) jumped 15.0 per cent to $34.37 after it and Clairvest Group Inc said they had won a contract to operate gaming venues in the Toronto area.

    Both the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, and the energy group added 0.2 per cent, while the financials group gained 0.1 per cent. Those three sectors combined account for almost two-thirds of the index's weight.

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) rose one per cent to $121.65, while insurer Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) added 0.5 per cent to $26.82.

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO) rose 0.8 per cent to $6 after agreeing to buy a royalty stake in a mine in Burkina Faso.

    Top Stories