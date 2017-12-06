TSX closes barely lower as HBC, energy losses weigh

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Wednesday as gains for banks, telecom companies and railway stocks were offset by losses among energy names and a slump in shares of Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) after the retailer's earnings miss.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.05 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,910.63.