TSX closes barely lower as HBC, energy losses weigh
Reuters
Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Wednesday as gains for banks, telecom companies and railway stocks were offset by losses among energy names and a slump in shares of Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) after the retailer's earnings miss.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.05 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,910.63.