TSX closes lower as miners, materials outweigh energy, bank strength

Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, weighed down by losses among some gold miners, technology, telecom and consumer names which offset gains for energy companies as oil prices rose and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CM.TO) extended post-earnings rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 28.51 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 16,038.97. It lost 0.4 per cent over the course of the week.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower, with the technology sector down 1.4 per cent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, losing 1.3 per cent.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) fell 1.7 per cent to $13.69 after agreeing to pay Nokia about US$137 million in a contract dispute, while Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) retreated 3.2 per cent to $130.84.

Gold-focused royalty company Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) fell 2.6 per cent to $102.34 and other gold miners also lost ground despite the precious metal getting a boost from safe haven flows after an ABC report that added to concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's exposure to a probe into Russian meddling in last year's election campaign.

The energy group climbed 1.1 per cent, as oil prices rose following a deal among major producer to extend an output curb.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) rose 2.3 per cent to $44.75 and Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) jumped 4.6 per cent to $12.87.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 per cent to US$58.36 a barrel, while Brent added 1.7 per cent to US$63.7.

The financials group gained 0.2 per cent, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) up 2.6 per cent at $121.20, extending gains as several analyst upgraded their view on the stock following its Thursday earnings beat.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO) jumped early before pulling back to end up 1.1 per cent at $47.68 after the Ski-Doo maker posted earnings that beat expectations.