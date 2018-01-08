{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Most Popular

    1h ago

    TSX dips as financials, industrials retreat

    Reuters

    BNN's mid-morning market update: Jan. 08, 2018

    Canada's main stock index slipped early on Monday as shares of some industrial, energy, materials and financial services companies weighed, offset by gains for marijuana producers.

    At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.76 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 16,329.68.

    Decliners outnumbered advancers by almost two to one.

    Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with sharp gains for cannabis stocks helping the healthcare sector to rise.

    Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) rose 9.7 per cent to US$37.29, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) was up 6.1 per cent at US$13.96, and Aphria Inc (APH.TO) was up 9.7 per cent at US$21.02.

    Cannabis producers had dipped last week, capping a recent rally, after the U.S. Department of Justice rescinded a policy that had eased enforcement of U.S. federal marijuana laws in states that had legalized the drug. Canada is working toward legalizing recreational use later this year.

    Industrials fell 0.2 per cent, with WestJet Airlines Inc (WJA.TO) falling 2.3 per cent to $25.44 after one of its planes was involved in an on-ground collision at a Toronto airport late on Friday. Larger rival Air Canada (AC.TO) was off 1.9 per cent at $24.22.

    The energy group and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, each fell 0.3 per cent.

    Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) was down 3 per cent at $28.71.

    The financials group slipped 0.1 per cent.

