TSX dips as gold stocks weigh

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday, backing off the previous session's record high as declining industrial and gold mining shares weighed, offsetting gains for the energy group.

At 10:34 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 38.23 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 16,164.9.

The industrials group fell 0.6 per cent, with Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO) declining 1.5 per cent to $88.47.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 per cent as gold mining shares fell.

Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO) declined 3.4 per cent to $1.73.

One of the biggest drags on the index was Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP_u.TO), which fell 2.8 per cent to $56.20 after rallying on Wednesday. Earlier in the week the company announced an agreement to sell its Chilean regulated transmission business for US$1.3 billion.

The overall utilities group slipped 0.9 per cent. It was one of six of the TSX's 10 main groups that fell.

Energy shares rose 0.3 per cent, supported by the recent rally in oil prices.

Oil prices stood near their highest in two and a half years, supported by strong data from top importer China amid thin trading activity ahead of the New Year weekend.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO), which rose 6.5 per cent, The stock was adding to gains it made on Wednesday after a ruling by regulators that boosted the shares of marijuana companies.

Open Text (OTEX.TO), rose 5.5 per cent to $44.07 after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced after the bell on Wednesday that the stock will be added to the S&P/TSX 60, 60 Capped and 60 Equal Weight Indices to replace Agrium Inc.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 125 to 116, for a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the downside.

The index was posting six new 52-week highs and one new low.