As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
    Most Popular

    8m ago

    TSX dips on concerns Trump will terminate NAFTA

    Pradip Kakoti , Reuters

    BNN's closing bell update: January 10, 2018

    Canadian railway, pipeline and other trade-sensitive stocks weighed on the country's main index on Wednesday as two government sources said Canada is increasingly convinced the United States plans to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 71.29 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 16,247.95. Nine of its 10 main sectors were lower, with gold miners boosting the materials sector.

    More to come.

     

