TSX dips, Wall Street closes higher as tech stocks recover

The three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level and Amazon.com shares jumped on bets that criticism from President Donald Trump would not translate to policy changes.

After a volatile session Amazon (AMZN.O) ended up being the biggest boost for Nasdaq. The White House said it wasn't taking action even as Trump continued his attacks on the online retailer, according to a Bloomberg report.

Traders said they were heavily focused on technical levels after investors fled on Monday when the S&P 500 breached its 200-day moving average. The benchmark index pushed above that support level just ahead of the last hour of trading on Tuesday and stayed higher for the rest of the session.

"There was opportunity for sellers to break through the 200-day but that didn't happen. Fundamentals are holding the stock market up. We're on the verge of the earnings reporting season. That's going to be a blockbuster," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

Wall Street analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to increase 18.4 per cent for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 389.17 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 24,033.36, the S&P 500 gained 32.57 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.16 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 6,941.28.

But some traders said technical sellers could still put pressure on stocks on Wednesday as the S&P's closing level was still too close for comfort to 2590.76 - the 200-day moving average - and 2532.69 - its Feb. 9 low.

"I don't think we're in the clear," said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. "Tomorrow morning will tell us. Every time we get a good rally the sellers come in. What we need is a two-day rally with a sustained buying pressure."

After spending the day swinging between positive and negative territory the S&P 500's technology sector, the biggest driver in the current bull market, ended up 1 per cent.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shares gained 6 per cent after the electric automaker said it need not raise more capital this year and announced robust production numbers for its cheaper Model 3 sedans.

Amazon.com Inc shares ended up 1.5 per cent at US$1,392.05 though it was still well below its March 13 record of $1,617.54.

In its high-profile market debut, digital music provider Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) closed at US$149.01, 12.9 per cent higher than the US$132 reference price set by the NYSE late on Monday, though well below its intraday high of US$169 and its opening price of US$165.90.

Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) fell 3.7 per cent after Reuters reported that CBS Corp planned to make an all-stock offer that valued the media company below its current market valuation. CBS shares (CBS.N) rose 4.2 per cent. CNBC reported late Tuesday that CBS had submitted a bid for Viacom well below its market value.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.86-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 14 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 36 new highs and 111 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.14 billion shares, compared to the 7.31 billion average for the last 20 trading days.

CANADIAN STOCKS

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as declines for financial and gold mining shares offset gains for energy and auto part stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 32.69 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,180.76. It touched its lowest intraday since Feb. 9 at 15,104.21.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 per cent. It was led by a 3.2 per cent decline for gold-focused royalty and stream company Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) to $86.95.

Gold futures fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,332.2 an ounce as stocks on Wall Street rallied and demand faded for safe-haven assets.

Financials, which account for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, slipped 0.4 per cent.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

Energy shares climbed 2.2 per cent as the price of oil rebounded. U.S. crude prices settled 0.8 per cent higher at US$63.51 a barrel.

Trade-sensitive global automotive supplier Magna International Inc (MG.TO) advanced 3.1 per cent to $72.16.

The United States, Mexico and Canada have made significant advances on reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement and ministers will meet in the coming days to determine the scope to agree on the basics of a deal, Mexico's economy minister said on Monday.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Meg Energy Corp (MEG.TO), which rose 7.0 per cent, while the largest decliner was Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO), down 12.6 per cent.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Neovasc Inc (NVCN.TO), down 26.7 per cent to $0.06; Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), down 11.0 per cent to $8.07 and Canopy Growth.