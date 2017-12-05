TSX edges lower as copper, commodity prices weigh

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as mining stocks weighed with lower commodity prices and banks pulled back at the end of their earnings season while consumer, technology and telecom shares ticked up.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.69 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 15,928.34. Six of its 10 main groups were higher while decliners were outnumbering advancers by more than 2-to-1.

Licensed marijuana producer Aphria Inc (APH.TO) surged 19.5 per cent to $13.88 after saying it had reached a deal to supply medical cannabis to Loblaw Cos Ltd's (L.TO) pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart.

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) rose 1 per cent to $3.17 after two sources said Aeromexico has held preliminary talks to take some of its CSeries jets orders from Delta Air Lines Inc, which owns a stake in the Mexican carrier, to avoid possible U.S. trade duties levied on the planes.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 per cent as miners of copper, nickel, zinc and other base metals were hit hard by falling commodity prices.

First Quantum Mineral Ltd (FM.TO) fell 3.9 per cent to $14.64 and Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) lost 2.6 per cent to $6.875 as copper prices declined 3.5 per cent to US$6,588 a tonne, the lowest level in nearly two months.

The heavyweight energy group was little changed, while Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML.TO) fell 1.1 per cent to $16.87 after saying late on Monday that the start-up of its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion could be delayed past September 2020.

The financials group slipped 0.3 per cent as bank earnings season wrapped up, with Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) slipping 0.7 per cent to $98.88 despite reporting adjusted profit that beat analysts' estimates and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) down 0.9 per cent to $80.91 after its bid for a majority stake in BBVA Chile was formally accepted.