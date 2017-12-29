12m ago
TSX ends lower; Gains 6% for 2017
Reuters
BNN's mid-morning market update: Dec. 29, 2017
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, as gains for banks and gold miners were offset by losses among base metal miners and some energy names.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 12.82 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 16,209.13. It gained 1 percent on the week and 6 per cent in 2017.