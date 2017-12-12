TSX ends marginally higher as energy stocks weigh

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ended marginally higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains for some financial and materials stocks as well as consumer names, while energy companies weighed with lower oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 10.52 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 16,114.03. Six of its 10 main sectors rose, although decliners slightly outnumbered advancers overall.

More to come.