TSX ends slightly lower as Scotiabank weighs, North Korean missile sends jitters

What you need to know before the opening bell: Nov. 28, 2017

Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, weighed by a fall in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shares after the firm agreed to buy a bank in Chile, and as investors were rattled after North Korea fired a ballistic missile.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 12.48 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 16,029.64, the lowest close since Nov. 20.

It had risen as high as 16,085.95, but lost ground in afternoon trade after North Korea launched a missile that landed close to Japan.

The overall fall was in contrast to record closing highs on Wall Street. U.S. investors were cheered by progress for a tax cut bill, strong consumer confidence data and encouraging comments from President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve.

Seven of the Canadian index's 10 main sectors ended lower, although most retreats were minor and decliners only just outnumbered advancers overall.

Bank of Nova Scotia fell 2.1 per cent to $81.73 after Canada's third biggest bank agreed to buy Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's stake in BBVA Chile for US$2.2 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia's quarterly earnings, released at the start of the Canadian bank earnings season, also missed expectations. The financials group slipped 0.2 per cent.

The consumer discretionary group added 0.9 per cent, with auto parts maker Magna International Inc (MG.TO) up 2.1 per cent at $70.44 and discount store chain Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) up 0.9 per cent at $164.80 after Eight Capital raised its price target on the stock to $185 from $150.