Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest drop since mid-December on Thursday as pipeline operators led declines for energy companies, while gold miners were pressured by a pullback in the price of the precious metal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 80.2 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 16,204.01, its biggest drop since Dec. 14.

Some of the biggest drags on the index were major oil pipeline operators. Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) fell 2.4 per cent to $47.56 and TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) declined 2.6 per cent to $57.72.

The overall energy group fell 1 per cent, while U.S. crude oil futures pulled back from an earlier three-year high to settle 0.2 per cent lower at US$65.51 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4 per cent.

Gold dropped more than 1 per cent, retreating after an early rise as the U.S. dollar strengthened when President Donald Trump talked up a stronger greenback.

NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO) tumbled 10.8 per cent to $4.80.

The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, dipped 0.1 per cent.

Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

Marijuana stocks added to Wednesday's declines. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) fell 9.2 per cent to $31.68 and Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO) was down 6.2 per cent at $13.11.

Canadians spent an estimated $5.7 billion on cannabis in 2017, Statistics Canada said, with the country on track to legalize recreational use of the drug nationwide later this year.

Electronics manufacturing services company Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) fell 5.4 per cent to $12.87 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday that missed estimates.

Shares of Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) fell 2.2 per cent to $3.07. The planemaker is expected to lose a hotly contested U.S. trade dispute this week, a Canadian government source told Reuters on Thursday, likely inflaming tensions between the two countries during talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. officials on Thursday probed Canadian proposals for unblocking talks on NAFTA but there were few signs of progress, raising questions about whether any real movement is happening at the latest round of negotiations on the treaty.