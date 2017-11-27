{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    11h ago

    TSX falls as energy stocks pull back with oil

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    BNN's closing bell update: November 27, 2017

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's main stock index slipped on Monday, with its heavyweight energy companies falling as U.S. crude prices came off two-year highs, while Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO) and Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO) jumped after analyst upgrades.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 65.97 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 16,042.12. Declining stocks outnumbered advancers by a 2.4-to-1 ratio.

    The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, retreated 2.4 per cent. Pipeline company Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) was off 2.3 per cent at $46.29 and producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) fell 2.9 per cent to $42.81 and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) lost 4.1 per cent to $14.54.

    U.S. crude prices were down 1.9 per cent at US$57.84 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.2 per cent to US$63.73, as the planned restart of the Keystone pipeline and uncertainty about Russia's resolve to extend output cuts weighed.

    Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) closed up 1.8 per cent at $144.69. It had traded as high as $148.97, its highest since being targeted by a short seller in early October, after saying that it processed more than US$1 million in sales a minute for its merchants at the peak of Black Friday shopping activity.

    Shares in technology company Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO) ended 10.8 per cent higher at $29.46 after Raymond James upgraded it to "outperform," citing a recent selloff and car connectivity design wins.

    Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO) rose 6.5 per cent to $18.80 after Desjardins raised the stock to a "buy" recommendation and increased its price target for the stock to $24.

    Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) fell 1.2 per cent at $11.17 after the retailer said almost two-thirds of its shareholders supported Rhone Capital's US$500 million investment, which is opposed by activist fund Land and Buildings LLC.