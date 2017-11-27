TSX falls as energy stocks pull back with oil

Canada's main stock index slipped on Monday, with its heavyweight energy companies falling as U.S. crude prices came off two-year highs, while Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO) and Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO) jumped after analyst upgrades.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 65.97 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 16,042.12. Declining stocks outnumbered advancers by a 2.4-to-1 ratio.

The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, retreated 2.4 per cent. Pipeline company Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) was off 2.3 per cent at $46.29 and producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) fell 2.9 per cent to $42.81 and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) lost 4.1 per cent to $14.54.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.9 per cent at US$57.84 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.2 per cent to US$63.73, as the planned restart of the Keystone pipeline and uncertainty about Russia's resolve to extend output cuts weighed.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) closed up 1.8 per cent at $144.69. It had traded as high as $148.97, its highest since being targeted by a short seller in early October, after saying that it processed more than US$1 million in sales a minute for its merchants at the peak of Black Friday shopping activity.

Shares in technology company Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO) ended 10.8 per cent higher at $29.46 after Raymond James upgraded it to "outperform," citing a recent selloff and car connectivity design wins.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO) rose 6.5 per cent to $18.80 after Desjardins raised the stock to a "buy" recommendation and increased its price target for the stock to $24.

Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) fell 1.2 per cent at $11.17 after the retailer said almost two-thirds of its shareholders supported Rhone Capital's US$500 million investment, which is opposed by activist fund Land and Buildings LLC.