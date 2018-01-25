Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as Magna International Inc (MG.TO) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) weighed, offsetting gains for energy shares as oil prices rose.

At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) fell 23.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 16,260.36.

One of the biggest drags on the index was Magna International, which fell 1.4 per cent to $72.35. The automotive supplier is among companies that could be impacted by negotiations to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. negotiators have held firm in their demands for a wide-ranging overhaul of NAFTA, three sources close to the talks said on Thursday, raising questions about whether any real movement is happening at the latest negotiating round on the treaty.

Electronics manufacturing services company Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) fell 4.6 per cent to $12.99 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday that missed estimates.

Valeant added to Wednesday's sharp losses. Its shares fell 4.7 per cent to $23.37.

The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, dipped 0.1 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups fell.

The energy group rose 0.3 per cent as oil prices climbed.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) gained 0.8 per cent to $44.97, while U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 per cent at $66.3 a barrel.