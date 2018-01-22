TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as declines for the materials and industrial groups offset gains for financial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 38.41 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 16,315.05, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Home Capital Group shares were up more than nine per cent at 10:15 a.m. ET after TD Securities upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Analyst Graham Ryding said in a report to clients brokers are more open to working with Home Capital again, and predicted the company will reinstate its dividend in the fourth quarter of this year. Ryding boosted his price target to $21 per share from $17.

With files from BNN