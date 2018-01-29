Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, hitting its lowest level in a month as energy and other resource shares declined alongside the price of oil.

At 10:24 a.m. ET (15:24 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.5 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 16,160.72.

The index hit a session low of 16,150.88, its weakest intra-day level since Dec. 28.

The energy group retreated 0.6 per cent as U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 per cent at US$65.4 a barrel as rising U.S. output eclipsed attempts led by OPEC and Russia to tighten supplies.

Enbridge Inc was among the biggest drags on the index, down 1.3 per cent at $46.44.

Gold producers retreated 0.8 per cent as the price of gold was hurt by strength in the U.S. dollar. Among the decliners, Barrick Gold shed 1.5 per cent to $17.93.

Cannabis company Aphria Inc fell 4.5 per cent to $19.25 after it said it would buy Nuuvera Inc for $826 million to expand globally. Shares of Nuuvera jumped 12 per cent to $7.84.

The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows. Across all Canadian issues, there were 45 new 52-week highs and 27 new lows.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Torex Gold Resources, which rose 18.7 per cent, while the largest decliner was Canopy Growth Co, down 4.5 per cent.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume, Bombardier was up 4.8 per cent at $3.71 after a U.S. trade commission on Friday backed the Canadian plane maker in a trade dispute with Boeing.

Volume on the TSX index was 45.54 million shares.