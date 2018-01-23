TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday, weighed by losses among base metal miners as the price of copper hit a one-month low, while gold miner Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO) fell sharply after providing 2018 guidance.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 67.16 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 16,280.82 shortly after the open. All 10 of its main sectors were in the red.

