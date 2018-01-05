Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by losses among natural resource stocks as commodity prices pulled back, muting a strong weekly gain for the index.

At 10:14 a.m. EST, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 64.87 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 16,348.07. It was nevertheless on track for a 0.9-per-cent gain over the course of the holiday-shortened week.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 2.25-to-1 overall.

The energy group retreated 1.4 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 per cent. The two natural resource sectors combine to account for more than 30 per cent of the index's weight.

Oil company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) fell 1.7 per cent and Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), the company formed from the merger of fertilizer makers Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc, lost 1.4 per cent to $68.59.

Marijuana producers fell early before turning higher in heavy volumes. They had been rising sharply over the last week but were hit hard on Thursday when the U.S. federal government rescinded a policy that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO) rose 2.4 per cent to $13.35 after announcing its second investment in as many days.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO) eight per cent to $1.73.